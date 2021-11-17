ST. ALBANS CITY — A woman harassing another woman, a wallet found in the bushes and a dog barking: these are just a few of the calls that police responded to recently.
Monday, Nov. 1
6:06 p.m. A dog was reported to be barking on Lincoln Avenue.
7:36 p.m. An iPhone was reported to be lost on S Main Street.
Tuesday, Nov. 2
8:40 a.m. A credit card was reported to be used without permission on Bishop Street.
Wednesday, Nov. 3
2:47 a.m. A woman was reported to be screaming in a road in the area of Federal Street.
8:49 a.m. A woman was reported to be yelling in a bank on Kingman Street.
10:58 a.m. A vehicle was reported to have driven through a bus stop on S. Main Street.
Thursday, Nov. 4
1:42 a.m. There was a report of a head banging on a door on Lakeview Terrace.
11:57 a.m. A woman was reported to be intoxicated on Maple Street.
Friday, Nov. 5
3:20 a.m. A man with a ski mask was reported to be running behind a building in the are of S Main Street and Upper Welden Street.
3:48 p.m. A disturbance between a man and a woman was reported on Lower Welden St.
Saturday, Nov. 6
12:28 p.m. A wallet was reported to be found in bushes on Messenger Street.
Sunday, Nov. 7
2:51 p.m. Loud vehicles were reported on N. Main St.
4:21 p.m. A woman was reported to be harassing another woman on S. Main Street.
