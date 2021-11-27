ST. ALBANS CITY — A woman feeling harassed, a loud boom and a wallet reported stolen: these are just a few of the calls that police responded to recently.
Monday, Nov. 15:
2:12 p.m. There was a report of a woman feeling harassed on Federal Street.
10:26 p.m. A loud boom was reported on Congress Street.
Tuesday, Nov. 16
1:25 a.m. A skateboard was reported as lost and returned at Greenwood Cemetery.
5:15 a.m. A naked man was reported to be walking in the area of Lower Newton/North Main Street.
12:49 p.m. A wallet was reported as stolen on Lake Street.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
11:00 a.m. Keys were reported found on North Main Street.
10:00 p.m. Noise was reported in a alleyway on Lake Street.
Thursday, Nov. 18
3:13 a.m. A man was reported to be yelling at a woman on Messenger Street.
10:26 p.m. People were reported to be acting strangely on South Main Street.
Friday, Nov. 19
1:06 a.m. A man was reported to be on someone else's porch on High Street.
11:24 p.m. A woman was threatened over social media on Upper Welden Street.
Saturday, Nov. 20
5:55 a.m. A man was reported to be pounding on someone else's door on South Main Street.
2:04 p.m. Dogs were reported to have broken through a fence on Lamkin Street.
Sunday, Nov. 21
3:40 a.m. Three people were reported to be arguing on Bishop Street.
11:07 p.m. A car was reported to be parked outside a house on Hudson Street.
