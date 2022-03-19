ST. ALBANS CITY — A window shot out by a BB gun, a stolen package and a computer scam: these are just a few of the calls that St. Albans City Police responded to recently.
Monday, March 7:
12:14 p.m. A woman was reportedly harassed by a neighbor on Lake Street.
2:56 p.m. There was a report of a loud car driving up and down the road in the area of Bishop Street and Brown Avenue.
Tuesday, March 8:
9:35 a.m. A vehicle alarm was reported to be going off at Spruce Street.
4:33 p.m. A BB gun bullet was reported to have been shot through a window on Cedar Street.
7:36 p.m. A package was reported stolen from North Main Street.
Wednesday, March 9:
11:02 a.m. A man was reportedly trying to get into an apartment on Stowell Street.
2:27 p.m. There was a report of two men fighting in the area of Lincoln Avenue and Fairfield Street.
Thursday, March 10:
12:24 p.m. There was an upset customer reportedly yelling at staff in a store on Lake Street.
1:51 p.m. There was a report of a woman putting things in her bag and jacket without paying for them at a store on Lake Street.
Friday, March 11:
8:17 a.m. There was a report of smashed windows at a residence on Huntington Street.
1:12 p.m. A resident reportedly fell victim to a computer scam on Upper Welden Street.
Saturday, March 12:
12:00 a.m. There was a report that a man wasn’t allowing a woman to leave on Brainerd Street.
2:28 a.m. A report was issued to the police about a possibly impaired driver in the area of North Elm Street and Lower Newton Drive.
Sunday, March 13:
1:02 a.m. A man was reported to be unconscious on Kingman Street.
5:06 p.m. Money was reportedly stolen from a car on Hampton Lane.
