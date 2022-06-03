ST. ALBANS CITY — A verbal dispute, a stolen bike and a hacked social media profile: these are just a few of the calls police responded to recently.
Monday, May 23:
10:41 a.m. There was a report of a loud car or truck making noise on North Main Street.
1:12 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Russell Street.
Tuesday, May 24:
10:11 a.m. A man was reportedly trying to break into a apartment on Stowell Street.
7:07 p.m. A bike was reportedly stolen from a parking lot on Lake Street.
Wednesday, May 25:
3:49 p.m. A possibly intoxicated woman was stumbling on Lake Street according to reports.
3:55 p.m. There was reportedly a dispute between a man and a woman on Lower Welden Street.
Thursday, May 26:
9:52 a.m. There was a report of people trying to break in before running off on Ewell Court.
1:45 p.m. A person reportedly had there social media profile hacked on South Main Street.
Friday, May 27:
11:37 a.m. Keys were reported found on Kingman Street.
2:15 p.m. A bike was reported found in a yard on Lake Street.
Saturday, May 28:
2:50 p.m. A man was reportedly trying to sell drugs to people who walked by on Kingman Street.
3:20 p.m. There was a report of a truck and car racing on Pearl Street.
Sunday, May 29:
3:36 p.m. Dogs were reportedly trying to dig under a fence on Ewell Court.
8:41 p.m. There was a report of a verbal arguement in a parking lot on South Main Street.
