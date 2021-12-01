ST. ALBANS CITY — a verbal argument, a vehicle damaged and a found dog: these are just a few of the calls that police responded to recently.
Monday, Nov. 21
3:40 a.m. There was a report of a verbal argument on Bishop Street.
2:55 p.m. There was a report of a suspicious vehicle on Lemnah Drive.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
8:12 a.m. There was a report of vehicle damage on Diamond Street.
2:30 p.m. There was a report of a found dog on Fairfield Street.
Wednesday, Nov. 23
4:32 a.m. There was a report of yelling in an apartment on Congress Street.
Thursday, Nov. 24
2:39 p.m. There was a report of verbal threats on Lake Street.
Friday, Nov. 25
4:17 p.m. There was a report of tires being slashed on Lake Street.
6:59 p.m. There was a report of a vehicle stolen on Lake Street.
7:23 p.m. There was a report of threats by text on Upper Welden Street.
Saturday, Nov. 26
1:10 a.m. There was a report of a unknown vehicle in the area of Howard Street.
5:24 p.m. There was a report of online harassment on Lower Welden Street.
Sunday, Nov. 27
9:37 a.m. There was a report of a huskey running away in the area of Lower Newton Street and Federal Street.
