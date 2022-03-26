ST. ALBANS CITY — A verbal argument, a stolen bike and a loose dog: these are just some of the calls that St. Albans City Police responded to recently.
Monday, March 14:
2:50 a.m. There was a report of a verbal argument on Upper Welden Street.
8:18 a.m. Medication was reported stolen from a building on Upper Welden Street.
Tuesday, March 15:
4:35 p.m. Verbal harassment was reported on North Main Street.
9:28 p.m. Suspicious activity was reported on Upper Welden Street.
Wednesday, March 16:
12:41 p.m. Items were reported stolen from a building on Congress Street.
3:25 p.m. There was a report of a chicken chasing people on Spruce Street.
Thursday, March 17:
8:29 a.m. A bike was reported stolen from Maiden Lane.
4:24 p.m. According to reports, a lost cat was found on Bank Street.
Friday, March 18:
11:00 a.m. A loose dog was reported on Maple Street.
4:36 p.m. There was a report of a woman trespassing on Lake Street.
Saturday, March 19:
1:48 p.m. Suspicious activity was reported on Upper Welden Street.
8:14 p.m. There was a report of verbal threats on Messenger Street.
