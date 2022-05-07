ST. ALBANS CITY —A stolen license plate, knocked over gravestones and a found bike: these are just a few of the calls that police responded to recently.
Monday, April 25:
7:21 a.m. There was a report of a stolen license plate on Brainerd Street.
1:26 p.m. A caller complained about loud revving engines on Congress Street.
Tuesday, April 26:
7:51 a.m. A man reportedly threatened a woman on Lower Welden Street.
10:51 a.m. A man allegedly stole alcohol from a building on Lake Street.
Wednesday, April 27:
1:42 a.m. Two unknown people were reported to be moving stuff from behind a building on Hampton Lane.
10:49 a.m. Gravestones were reportedly knocked over at Greenwood Cemetary.
Thursday, April 28:
11:48 a.m. Fuel was allegedly stolen from a shed on North Elm Street.
5:34 p.m. There was a report of money being stolen from a person on South Main Street.
Friday, April 29:
5:44 p.m. A man allegedly stole items from a beverage market on Lake Street.
9:41 p.m. A wallet was reported to have been found on Lake Street.
Saturday, April 30:
12:12 p.m. There was a complaint about loud vehicles on North Main Street.
10:33 p.m. There was a report of a loud guitar playing on Messenger Street.
Sunday, May 1:
2:18 a.m. A man was reportedly looking through windows on Lake Street.
4:04 p.m. A girl’s bike was found near baseball fields on Aldis Street, according to reports.
