ST. ALBANS CITY — A slashed tire, a lost wallet and loud motorcycles: these are just a few of the calls that police responded to recently.
Monday, Oct. 11
3:07 a.m. Two people were reported to be near a woman's window on Burnell Terrace.
10:17 a.m. A tire was reported to be slashed on Congress Street.
3:12 p.m. A wallet was reported to be lost on Prospect Street.
9:24 p.m. Items from Family Dollar were reported to be stolen on Lake St
Tuesday, Oct. 12
5:13 p.m. There was a report of a male and female arguing on Hampton Lane.
6:40 p.m. Loud motorcycles were reported to be driving on North Main Street.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
3:39 p.m. Art was reported to be stolen from a building on South Main Street.
6:17 p.m. A women and two kids was reported to be running after a vehicle on South Main Street.
Thursday, Oct. 14
5:16 p.m. A caller reported that they were being followed in their vehicle on North Elm Street/Lake Street.
7:05 p.m. A computer was reported to be stolen from Lower Gilman Street
11:59 p.m. A intruder was reported to be in a apartment on Spruce Street.
Friday, Oct. 15
7:41 p.m. A wallet was reported to be missing on Bellows St.
Saturday, Oct. 16
8:53 a.m. Four plants were reported to be stolen from a home on Guyette Circle.
12:24 p.m. Plants were reported to be stolen from a yard on Guyette Circle.
4:14 p.m. A woman was reported to be banging on a door on North Elm Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.