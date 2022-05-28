ST. ALBANS CITY — A person trespassing, a vehicle speeding and a stolen bike: these are just a few of the calls police responded to recently.
Monday, May 16:
10:09 a.m. There was a report of a person trespassing on Lake Street.
11:47 a.m. A man reportedly refused to leave a property on North Main Street.
Tuesday, May 17:
8:16 a.m. Tires were reported to be slashed on Federal Street.
3:48 p.m. A vehicle was reportedly speeding in the area of Bishop Street and Brown Avenue.
Wednesday, May 18:
2:12 p.m. Money was reported stolen from a building on Kingman Street.
10:21 p.m. A bike on South Main Street was reported stolen.
Thursday, May 19:
7:53 a.m. A physical assault was reported on Huntington Street.
8:37 p.m. There was a report of a verbal argument on Bank Street.
Friday, May 20:
1:52 p.m. Neighbors were having a dispute on Bank Street, according to reports.
9:51 p.m. There was a complaint of someone yelling in the area of Federal Street.
Saturday, May 21:
12:02 p.m. There was a man reported to be trespassing on railroad tracks on Lake Street.
10:25 p.m. There was a report that a flashlight could be seen in the St. Albans Library after hours on Maiden Lane.
