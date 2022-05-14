ST. ALBANS CITY — A loose dog, a stolen engraved plate and a dispute between neighbors: these are just a few of the calls that police responded to recently.
Monday, May 2:
10:43 a.m. A loose dog was reported on VT Route 78.
4:11 p.m. There was a call that two men refused to leave on South Main Street.
Tuesday, May 3:
2:01 p.m. According to reports, money was stolen from a building on Congress Street.
4:51 p.m. A bike was reportedly stolen from Pearl Street.
Wednesday, May 4:
7:27 a.m. An engraved plate was stolen from North Main Street, according to reports.
Thursday, May 5:
11:28 a.m. There was a report of a dispute between neighbors on Maiden Lane.
2:43 p.m. Lights were reportedly broken on Center Street.
5:36 p.m. There was a verbal argument on North Main Street, according to reports.
Friday, May 6:
9:48 a.m. A dispute between neighbors was reported on North Main Street.
9:03 p.m. A group of men pulled a gun which caused a disturbance on Lake Street, according to reports.
Saturday, May 7:
10:45 a.m. There was a report of a vehicle speeding in the area of Bishop Street and Brown Avenue.
8:10 p.m. An employee was reportedly being threatened on Fairfield Street.
