ST. ALBANS CITY — A a found dog, threatening texts and trespassing: these are just a few of the calls that police responded to recently.
Monday, Oct. 25
5:13 p.m. A lost dog was reported to be found on Barlow Street.
9:10 p.m. A unidentified person was reported to be seen in a private yard on Lakeview Terrace.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
11:03 a.m. A person reported receiving threatening text messages on South Main Street.
2:01 p.m. Cats were reported to be left at a house on Hodges Court.
4:35 p.m. People were reported to be threatening the caller on High Street.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
7:08 a.m. A woman was reported to be threatening another woman on Kingman Street.
4:33 p.m. Halloween decor was reported to be ruined by malicious people on Lake Street.
Thursday, Oct. 28
7:57 a.m. Flashes were reported to have gone off in a vehicle where allegedly no one sitting in on North Main Street.
Friday, Oct. 29
9:15 a.m. Signs were reported to have been covered in spray paint on Cook Road.
11:13 a.m. Medication was stolen from a cabinet in a home on VT Route 78.
Saturday, Oct. 30
12:50 a.m. A man and woman were found intoxicated in a car on Stowell Street.
11:59 p.m. A vehicle parked in a park after it closed on the intersection in the area of Aldis Street and Elm Street.
Sunday, Oct. 31
11:12 p.m. A black pickup truck was reported to be driving around suspiciously on Lakeview Terrace.
