ST. ALBANS CITY — A found dog, a woman threatening her neighbors and a man stealing items from a store: these are just a few of the calls that police responded to recently.
Monday, Jan. 24:
12:02 a.m. There was a report that a door was found open on South Main Street.
2:55 p.m. A man allegedly threatened a woman on Rugg Street.
Tuesday, Jan. 25:
7:40 a.m. A dog was reported found on North Main Street.
Wednesday, Jan. 26:
10:42 a.m. A dog was reportedly running loose in a yard on Brainerd Street.
12:23 p.m. There was a report of a woman threatening her neighbors on Lake Street.
Thursday, Jan. 27:
11:52 a.m,. There was a report that medication was taken from a building on Federal Street.
12:40 p.m. A credit card was reportedly found in a washing machine on Lake Street.
Friday, Jan. 28:
8:41 a.m. A man allegedly stole items from a store on VT Route 89.
11:53 a.m. There was a report that a man and woman appeared intoxicated on Federal Street.
5:37 p.m. A man reportedly made threatening remarks on Fairfield Street.
Saturday. Jan. 29:
1:09 a.m. There was a report of a man laying in the road on Kingman Street.
9:35 a.m. There was a report of an altercation between a man and a woman on Maple Street.
Sunday, Jan. 30:
9:56 a.m. A man reported a drone in the area of Maple Street.
2:17 p.m. A man allegedly yelled threats on Upper Welden Street.
