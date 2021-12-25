ST. ALBANS CITY — A family dispute, a possibly illegally parked car and a injured hawk: these are just a few of the calls that police responded to recently.
Sunday, Dec. 12
8:30 a.m. There was a report of a family dispute involving threatening on Edward Street.
10:22 a.m. There was a report of items being taken from a room on South Main Street.
7:14 p.m. There was a report of a possibly intoxicated vehicle operator in the area of Federal Street and the Co-Op.
Monday, Dec. 13
10:03 a.m. There was a report of a injured hawk on a ramp on Federal Street.
5:32 p.m. There was a report of a man causing a disturbance in a restaurant on Lake Street.
6:41 p.m. There was a report of a possibly illegally parked car on Congress Street.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
10:24 a.m. There was a report of a broken down car blocking traffic in the area of Lower Newton Street and North Main Street.
11:07 a.m. There was a report of a man screaming in a apartment on Upper Welden Street.
10:18 p.m. There was a report of a suspicious man walking near a residence on Calo Court.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
2:29 a.m. There was a report of a dog running loose in the area of Lake Street and Holy Angels.
12:09 p.m. There was a report of someone finding a firearm behind guardrails on Barlow Street.
Thursday, Dec. 16
1:56 p.m. There was a report of a intoxicated combative man on Hunt Street.
Friday, Dec. 17
6:28 a.m. There was a report of items being fraudulently charged to a financial account on North Main Street.
9:02 a.m. There was a report of two dogs being loose on Lake Street.
3:31 p.m. There was a report of a fraudulent rental posting on Upper Welden Street.
Saturday, Dec. 18
12:00 p.m. There was a report of a hit parked vehicle on Kingman Street.
3:38 p.m. There was a report of a found wallet on Lake Street.
Sunday, Dec. 19
10:15 a.m. There was a report of a found dog on Pearl Street.
2:34 p.m. There was a report of a woman banging on a door on North Elm Street.
3:50 p.m. There was a report of a man yelling and threatening a woman on Congress Street.
