Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch before mixing with some rain. Snow accumulations will be less than an inch. * WHERE...The northern Adirondacks of New York as well as western and north-central Vermont. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The majority of ice accumulations will occur this morning through late in the day. As temperatures warm, freezing rain will change over to rain, but road temperatures may remain below freezing continuing the threat for icy roads. Light freezing drizzle will be possible tonight through Sunday morning leading to additional ice accretion. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&