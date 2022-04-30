ST. ALBANS CITY — A caller being followed, stolen bedding and $150 stolen from a credit card: these are just a few of the calls that St. Albans Police responded to recently.
Sunday, April 17:
11:04 a.m. A caller complained about loud, unmuffled vehicles on North Main Street.
7:43 p.m. There was a report of yelling coming from an apartment building on Congress Street.
Monday, April 18:
12:00 p.m. A woman stole bedding from a residence on South Main Street, according to reports.
8:21 p.m. A man reportedly vandalized a vehicle on Lake Street.
Tuesday, April 19:
1:56 p.m. There was a report of a man hurting a woman on Lake Street.
9:41 p.m. A parked vehicle was shining its headlights into a home, according to reports.
Wednesday, April 20:
12:59 p.m. There was a report of a man smashing bottles on Stowell Street.
7:48 p.m. A caller reported they were being followed on South Main Street.
Friday, April 22:
1:24 p.m. A dog was reportedly running loose in the area of Cedar Street and Lake Street.
3:46 p.m. $150 was reportedly stolen from a credit card on Rugg Street.
Saturday, April 23:
7:15 a.m. There was a report of a verbal argument on Edward Street.
3:13 p.m. Two babies were reportedly found in a car on North Main Street.
Sunday, April 24:
9:22 a.m. Money was reportedly stolen from an apartment on Lake Street.
5:44 p.m. A vehicle was driving recklessly on North Elm Street, according to reports.
