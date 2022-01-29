ST. ALBANS CITY — A broken window, harassment and fraud: these are just a few of the calls that police responded to recently.
Monday, Jan. 17:
10:49 a.m. There was a report of a man and woman arguing on Lower Newton Street.
9:15 p.m. There was a report of a broken window on Allen Street.
11:52 p.m. There was a report of a woman being harassed by three boys on Ruggs Street.
Tuesday, Jan. 18:
3:29 a.m. There was a report of a loud beep from a van on Lake Street.
Wednesday, Jan. 19:
10:09 p.m. There was a report of a man being a victim of fraud on Stanley Court.
Thursday, Jan. 20:
2:58 a.m. There was a report of someone suspicious ringing a doorbell on Lower Welden Street.
10:24 a.m. There was a report of a yellow snowmobile on the sidewalk on High Street.
12:37 p.m. There was a report of a woman scammed over $1,500 on North Main Street.
Friday, Jan. 21:
9:37 a.m. There was a report of someone trying to break into a van on Kingman Street.
11:21 a.m. There was a report of two men fighting on Upper Welden Street.
4:43 p.m. There was a report of stolen packages on North Elm Street.
Saturday, Jan. 22:
8:20 a.m. There was a report of a woman being harassed on Diamond Street.
8:09 p.m. There was a report of someone hearing the sounds of gunshots on North Elm Street.
Sunday, Jan. 23:
6:29 p.m. There was a report of people being on a property after hours on Congress Street.
