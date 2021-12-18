ST. ALBANS CITY — A broken fence, a package stolen from a porch and graffiti in Greenwood Cemetery: these are just a few of the calls that police responded to recently.
Monday, Dec. 6
8:41 a.m. There was a report of a fence broken down on High Street.
10:38 a.m. There was a report of a woman causing a scene on Federal Street.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
2:00 a.m. There was a report of a person hearing banging outside on Lake Street.
10:53 a.m. There was a report of multiple dogs sitting in a cold truck on Kingman Street.
Wednesday, Dec. 8
11:31 a.m. There was a report of an iPad being stolen from a vehicle on Lamkin Street.
4:06 p.m. There was a report of a package being taken from a porch on Lake Street.
Thursday, Dec. 9
12:57 p.m. There was a report of a long haired dog running in the Area of Lower Welden Street.
6:43 p.m. There was a report of a vehicle driving in circles in a garage on Hampton Lane.
Friday, Dec. 10
1:24 a.m. There was a report of an intoxicated woman with a child on Lake Street.
9:31 a.m. There was a report of graffiti in Greenwood Cemetery.
Sunday, Dec. 12
8:30 a.m. There was a report of a man and woman arguing verbally on Edward Street.
10:22 a.m. There was a report of items being taken from a room on South Main Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.