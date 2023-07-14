ST. ALBANS CITY — After a series of high profile incidents interrupted St. Albans City businesses, city officials are putting renewed focus on exploring potential solutions to prevent crime downtown.
The topic came up twice in the last month. During a meeting of the city’s downtown board held in late June, board members suggested installing cameras along Main Street as a deterrent to crime.
Back on June 20, a 33-year-old man attempted to rob Bayberry Cottage, and he fled on foot before St. Albans Police caught up with him. In the following weeks, two more downtown St. Albans businesses were also hit by robbers.
The incidents join a slate of recent attempted robbery cases that have sprang up throughout the other Franklin County towns this summer. Adding cameras to downtown St. Albans, in theory, should help tamp down that activity, at least locally.
Downtown board members requested that officials with the city administration meet with the group during their next meeting to discuss the possibility of cameras and/or other prevention techniques.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., July 25, at St. Albans City Hall.
The second mention of downtown crime prevention came during the tail end of the July meeting of St. Albans City Council. At that time, Ward 1 Alderperson Tim Hawkins asked for an update of what’s going on downtown after noticing irregular activities.
“I’m getting a little nervous about the number of people with nothing to do hanging about St. Albans and the amount of open drug use that I’m seeing,” Hawkins said.
He requested that council bring in Police Chief Maurice Lamothe for further debriefing to the council to get a better idea of what’s going on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.