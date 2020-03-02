ST. ALBANS TOWN – St. Albans Town planning commissioner and health care specialist Erin Creley is looking to bring her background in management and planning to the town’s selectboard as she contends for a two-year seat on the board this coming Town Meeting Day.
Creley, who first became involved with town politics when she joined the planning commission near the end of 2018, said she threw her hat into the race after being “inspired by the work that’s already been done in the town” while serving on the planning commission.
Even before then, she said she believed strongly in the roles of town government, something she said encouraged her to become involved in St. Albans Town.
“I got involved because I believe in small town government,” Creley said. “That’s the most real way to experience democracy and experience a community.”
Creley is a specialist with the accountable care organization OneCare Vermont and has a background in the health care world that includes helping manage an opioid treatment facility and work with Vermont Collaborative Care and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont.
According to Creley, that management background was something she hoped to tap if elected to the selectboard, saying it would help her bring “a sense of thoughtful decision-making” and other project management skills to the St. Albans Town selectboard. “I’m not someone who just rushes into an idea without careful thought,” Creley said.
Creley, who came to St. Albans from Chittenden County, said she recognized she represented an increasingly large group of residents moving into the St. Albans Town area from outside of Franklin County and fueling its current population growth.
Still, Creley said that, if elected, it would be her job to look beyond that and work to represent the town as a whole.
“As a member of a selectboard, you need to be able to look beyond your own personal experiences,” Creley said. “You need to bring those to the table, but you need to look beyond that as well and be able to listen to people who have different experiences.”
As a part of that, she said one of her goals as a possible incoming selectperson would be to help the town realize its town plan, a document the incumbent planning commissioner said would help support the kind of town that drew her to St. Albans.
“It really sets forth a vision for the town that’s very pro-growth with opportunities for families and young people, and people of all demographics, while preserving historical land and agricultural land,” Creley said. “That’s the kind of town that drew me to St. Albans.”
Creley said she would “want to see a town that is supporting recreation,” including proposals like the municipal pool at the Hard’ack Recreation Area, noting the town plan specifically endorses developing recreation amenities and mentions the Hard’ack Recreation Area by name.
“Ideally, the town would have had more time to work with the city on this proposal to come up with a true joint proposal that meets everybody’s needs,” Creley said of the proposed municipal pool. “That said, I think the plan comes really close to meeting many of the residents’ needs.”
In the year since Creley joined the planning commission, the commission’s been charged with several major projects, including sidewalk planning, stormwater planning, a village designation in St. Albans Bay and a capital improvement plan applying the town’s local options tax fund.
Creley said she understood the apprehension some had for applying funding from the town’s 1 percent sales, rooms and meals tax – or local options tax (LOT) – to service long-term debt for proposed projects like the pool or town hall, but added that some projects did not have time to wait years for the fund to accrue enough for direct payments.
“I think, ideally, we would pay cash upfront for things because we have that money on hand,” Creley said. “However, for things like the pool, which came up without that much time to plan and put money aside, and also the town hall, where we’ve been kicking the can down the road to the point where we need to do something, it’s still a responsible thing to do.”
That applied to sidewalk planning as well. Under the planning commission’s current capital improvement plan, money would be set aside for funding sidewalk construction in St. Albans Town, almost uniformly identified by residents as a priority in a 2018 survey.
In light of fears some have shared about overextending the town’s LOT fund, Creley said sidewalks were a place where the town could “pull back the throttle” if a hypothetical recession meant fewer purchases in St. Albans Town and less money entering the LOT fund.
“If we sit on that cash and we’re not using it, then that’s not meeting what we said to the voters about what we’re going to do with that fund,” Creley said. “If we have that fund, we should be able to use it to support the infrastructure development of the town to help keep some of those taxes low.”
More generally, Creley said she supported recreation and sidewalk construction as means to connect the St. Albans Town community.
“It’s community building, and I think the selectboard should be in the business of community building,” Creley said. “When we think about things like the opioid epidemic or even the increasing sense of isolation facing every age group... fostering that sense of community is going to be key for our younger and our oldest.”
Meanwhile, as voters consider on Tuesday a nonbinding advisory article on whether or not the town should focus its coming town hall relocation or renovation in St. Albans Bay or consider moving it one of the town’s growth centers near Interstate 89, Creley said she wanted more information about the issue.
It was something she agreed with prioritizing during her interview with the Messenger, even listing it as her own top priority among the town’s list of major projects, but Creley added “I think we need more information.”
“I understand the drive to keep town hall in its current location... but it’s not in our growth centers,” Creley said. “I think there are pros and cons to both sides.”
Creley also said she supported building on ongoing collaboration between St. Albans City and St. Albans Town as the relationships between the two municipalities’ governments continues with their current thaw. “It seems like there’s real progress being made from where it was, and I think that’s only to the benefit of both the town and the city,” Creley said.
She also championed increasing transparency on the part of the selectboard, including an interest in trying to reach out to voters with issues “before it happens, rather than finding out about it on social media or in the news after the fact.”
Creley has a master’s degree in business administration with a focus on health care management from the University of Vermont.