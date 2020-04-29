ST. ALBANS — On Saturday, Franklin County residents will have the chance to celebrate the arrival of spring with a creemee while also helping their neighbors.
Vermont Connections is hosting a creemee fundraiser. The money raised will go to support the company’s free meal program. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the company has distributed 245 free meals to Franklin County residents and families.
In a statement announcing the event, Vermont Connections owners David and Lehte Mahoney said that when their staff switched to working from home, they asked their small kitchen staff, which normally made meals for employees, to make meals for the community instead.
“We have grown these efforts and encourage you to join us in reaching out to serve others in our community,” the Mahoneys said. “If you could use a hand during these trying times, please reach out to us direct help@vtct.com. In times like these we need to be there for each other, but especially those who have limited options to take care of their basic needs.”
The fundraiser will be held at 2 Champlain Commons, STE 7, St. Albans, beginning at noon and lasting until the creemees run out.
The creemees will be made with local milk and sweetened with honey, according to Vermont Connections.
For more information on the free meals program visit www.vermontconnections.com/helping-our-community