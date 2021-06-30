A credit union with a branch in St. Albans was awarded Best-In-State Credit Union by Forbes Magazine.
Vermont Federal Credit Union has been awarded Best-In-State Credit Union by Forbes Magazine for the fourth year in a row.
The magazine determined which credit unions to include on its list based on the results of an independent survey of 25,000 US consumers.
The survey asked participants to make recommendations based on categories such as Trust, Customer Service and Financial Advice.
“Winning this award for the fourth consecutive year is a direct result of the diligence, perseverance and dedication of our employees during an unprecedented year,” said CEO Jean Giard in a press release.
Vermont Federal is an $800 million-plus financial institution, and has seven branch locations.
