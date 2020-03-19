GEORGIA – Matt Crawford will continue helming the Georgia selectboard as chair for the time being, the selectboard decided during their organizational meeting held the week following Town Meeting Day elections.
Upon the selectboard unanimously relecting Crawford to the chair's seat, Crawford implied he would likely not serve a full year's term, telling the board during last week’s reorganization meeting he intended to sell his home and likely leave Georgia.
“I will serve as chair until, hopefully, my term comes to an end as I move out of town and sell my home, and at that time, standard procedure is for [the vice chair] to become chair,” Crawford told the board. “It could be 60 days from tomorrow, it could be four months.”
Once that happens, the selectboard’s reelected vice chair Steve Lamos would take over per “standard procedure,” according to Crawford.
Lamos, like Crawford, was reelected unanimously as the board's vice chair.
Crawford first took over as chair in 2017 after having served as the vice chair since 2015.
With Crawford and Lamos returning as chair and vice chair, respectively, the selectboard remains unchanged from the lead up to Town Meeting Day, where incumbents Lamos, Scott St. Onge and Tara Wright were each reelected to their respective seats on the board.