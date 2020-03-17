BAKERSFIELD — Two drivers were transported to Northwestern Medical Center for minor injuries after a crash that temporarily closed Route 36 here.
According to Vermont State Police, Nicholas Martin, 18, of Fairfield, was traveling east on Route 36 at 8 a.m. when he crossed the center line and struck a vehicle driven by Morgan Gervais, 22, of Enosburg.
Both cars left the roadway, with Martin’s overturning and striking a pole.
Neither driver was impaired, police report, and glare from the sun is believed to have been a factor in the crash.
The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Bakersfield Fire Department, Enosburg Fire Department, Richford Rescue, AmCare, and Green Mountain Power.