The Vermont Department of Health on Wednesday reported 124 new cases of COVID-19 across the state. The state also reported two new deaths, raising the death toll to 165.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate remains at 2.6%. There are currently 42 people hospitalized in Vermont, with seven of those in intensive care, according to the COVID-19 dashboard on the Health Department website.
Of the new cases, seven were reported in Franklin County. Grand Isle County reported no new cases Wednesday.
According to the state’s vaccine dashboard, about 42,700 doses had been administered as of Wednesday, representing about 6.3% of the population. Of those, about 29,500 are first doses, while 6,575 Vermonters have received two doses and are considered fully vaccinated.
In Franklin County, 1,983 doses have been administered, while 344 doses have been administered in Grand Isle County. The state has received about 76,000 doses overall.
According to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data compiled by the New York Times, the number of intensive care unit (ICU) beds available at Northwestern Medical Center remained level Wednesday. The data showed eight beds available, with 54% occupancy, and no COVID-19 patients.
At nearby University of Vermont Medical Center, 10 ICU beds were available as of Wednesday, with a 76% occupancy rate. The data shows the hospital had 16 COVID-19 patients.
The state and national ICU occupancy averages are 71% and 79%, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.