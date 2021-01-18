The Vermont Department of Health on Monday reported 123 new cases of COVID-19 statewide. The death toll stands at 163.
The state this weekend crossed a milestone, recording its 10,000th case since the start of the pandemic.
According to state data, there are 43 people hospitalized with the disease, with seven in intensive care. The seven-day positivity rate is 2.7%.
Locally, Franklin County recorded three new cases, while neighboring Grand Isle County recorded no new cases Monday.
Vaccinations continue across the state, with about 34,700 doses administered as of Monday, representing 5.2% of the population. Of those, 24,800 are first doses, while 4,970 Vermonters have received two doses and are considered completely vaccinated.
In Franklin County, 1,736 people have received doses, while Grand Isle County residents have received 298 doses.
