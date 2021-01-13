The Vermont Health Department on Wednesday reported 118 new cases statewide of COVID-19. The death toll stands at 158.
According to the Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 48 Vermonters hospitalized, with eight of those in intensive care. The state’s seven-day positivity rate rose slightly to 2.8%.
Of the new cases, only one came out of Franklin County, while none of the new cases were Grand Isle County residents.
As of Wednesday, the Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard reported 29,500 doses have been administered statewide. Of those, 23,600 are first doses.
According to the dashboard, 2,938 Vermonters have received two doses and are considered vaccinated.
In Franklin County, 1,531 doses have been administered, while in neighboring Grand Isle County, 270 doses have been administered.
