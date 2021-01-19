The Vermont Department of Health on Tuesday recorded 102 new COVID-19 cases statewide. The death toll stands at 163.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate is 2.6%, according to the state’s COVID-19 online dashboard. There are currently 40 Vermonters hospitalized with the disease, and five in intensive care.
The state reported two new cases in Franklin County, and no new cases in neighboring Grand Isle County.
As of Tuesday, the state reports about 40,700 vaccine doses have been administered. Of those, about 28,300 are first doses, while 6,189 Vermonters have received two doses and are considered completely vaccinated.
The state has received 74,000 doses to date, according to the online vaccine dashboard on the Health Department website.
In Franklin County, 1,897 doses have been administered, while 332 have been administered in neighboring Grand Isle County.
According to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services compiled by the New York Times, there are currently no COVID-19 patients at Northwestern Medical Center. According to the data, as of Tuesday, NMC had eight open intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which put the ICU at 54% occupancy.
The state and national average ICU occupancy averages were 71% and 79% as of Tuesday.
At University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, the data shows 16 COVID-19 patients at the hospital, with 10 ICU beds available, putting the ICU at 76% occupancy.
