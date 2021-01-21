The Vermont Department of Health reported 101 new cases of COVID-19 across the state on Thursday, including three new deaths. The death toll is now 168 in Vermont.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate decreased somewhat, dropping to 2.5%. There are currently 45 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Vermont, with five of those in intensive care, according to the COVID-19 dashboard on the Health Department website.
Three new cases were reported in Franklin County, while neighboring Grand Isle County saw one new case.
According to the state’s vaccine dashboard on the Health Department website, about 46,300 doses have been administered across the state. Of those, about 30,300 are first doses, while 8,009 Vermonters have received two doses and are considered fully vaccinated as of Thursday.
The state has received about 78,900 doses to date.
In Franklin County, 2,038 doses have been administered, while 364 doses have been administered in neighboring Grand Isle County.
Northwestern Medical Center’s intensive care unit (ICU) remains at 54% occupancy with eight available beds, according to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data compiled by the New York Times. The hospital has no COVID-19 patients, according to the data.
At University of Vermont Medical Center, there are 10 available ICU beds, translating into 76% occupancy. The hospital also has 16 COVID-19 patients, according to the data.
The state and national averages for ICU occupancy are 71% and 79%, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.