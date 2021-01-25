MONTPELIER — Documents from the Vermont Department of Health indicate over 21,100 people in Vermont age 75 and older were scheduled for vaccination for either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine on Monday, the opening day of registration.
State officials called the numbers “greatly encouraging,” and vaccinations — slated to begin on Wednesday, Jan. 27 — will be administered at health departments, Kinney Drugs and other locations, according to a press release.
Appointments can be made online at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine and by calling 1-855-722-7878 on Monday through Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Language interpretation is available by pressing 1 after calling the call center at 1-855-722-7878, according to the state.
The Department of Health recorded 122 new cases statewide of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the cumulative state total to 11,165 since the pandemic began, with 50 hospitalized, six in the ICU and six hospitalized and under investigation, documents showed.
A 2.3% positivity rate was recorded over 296,925 people tested and 853,551 total tests, with 7,476 total people having recovered from COVID-19, documents showed.
One-hundred and seventy-one people have recovered from the virus, documents showed, with 146 travelers monitored and 273 contacts monitored, a release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.