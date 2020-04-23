ST. ALBANS TOWN — Although 38 inmates from the Northwest State Correctional Facility (NWSCF) tested positive for COVID-19 during a full testing of all staff and inmates two weeks ago, none have developed symptoms of the disease, according to interim Vermont Corrections Commissioner James Baker.
Although some test results weren’t received until last weekend, all of the tests were done during the initial round of testing, explained facilities manager Al Cormier.
Following the testing of all inmates and staff, the majority of COVID positive inmates were transferred to the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury, which had been emptied of all but 25 inmates in anticipation that it would be used as a medical isolation site for positive inmates.
The 25 who remained behind provided food preparation and other services.
The remaining COVID positive inmates in St. Albans were kept in negative pressure cells.
Now the state has begun retesting inmates in St. Johnsbury to see if any are now negative. There will be two rounds of testing. Baker said corrections would be guided by the Vermont Dept. of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about whether or not two negative tests in a row meant those inmates could be released from isolation.
“Our goal would be to get those folks out of the situation they’re in, get them out and around and moving more than they are now,” said Baker.
Additional testing is also being done at NWSCF to be certain that the work done there to isolate the virus was successful, Baker said.
Sixteen staff at the St. Albans facility who previously tested positive are also being tested. Most aren’t showing symptoms and are anxious to get back to work, Baker said.
The facility has been on full lockdown since April 6 when three staff and an inmate tested positive for COVID-19. Full testing of all staff and inmates followed.
In a full lockdown, inmates remain in their cells with food, medications and other items brought to them. Cormier said that there are discussions about easing back on that lockdown as early as this weekend to allow inmates some recreation in small groups.
There are currently between 185 and 190 inmates at the facility, according to Cormier.
With assistance from the Dept. of Health’s epidemiology team, inmates were separated according to their risk of exposure, for example, inmates who tested negative but may have been exposed to someone who tested positive were placed into a single cohort. “The epi team was a great help,” Baker said, referring to the Dept. of Health’s epidemiology team.
All inmates and staff were issued masks.
However, Baker said the health department’s epidemiology team has not been able to figure out how the virus got into the facility. Contact tracing is much more difficult in a prison than outside it, he said.
Baker said he understood from Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine that CDC staff are also in St. Albans.
Because Vermont is the only state prison system in the country without any inmates who have become symptomatic, Baker said, the CDC “is pretty interested in the work we’ve done.”
“Not that we’re out of the woods yet,” he added.
Cormier acknowledged there had been some “hiccups” with getting mental health services to inmates during the crisis. He said he was particularly concerned about access to those services for those in St. Johnsbury.
“For all of us this is very stressful,” Baker said. “We have in our population some folks that do have very serious mental health challenges in their lives.”
Baker said that he asked a member of his staff to investigate when an advocacy group mentioned the problem with accessing mental health services and that he was supposed to speak with that group Friday.
Asked about credit for good behavior for the non-COVID positive inmates in St. Johnsbury, Baker said it was something he hadn’t considered, but would, with the caveat that there are a lot of rules around what does and doesn’t qualify.
Those inmates, he said, “have done unbelievable work and I’m very appreciative.”
Baker also thanked the residents of St. Johnsbury who put together a 90 car parade around the facility. “It was a huge sign of support for the staff,” he said, adding “to the inmates as well.”
A similar parade is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the St. Albans facility on Lower Newton Road.