A new COVID-19 booster is available for everyone ages 5 years and older. Here is what you need to know about the new shot.
Is the COVID-19 booster still free?
Yes, the booster, like the initial vaccination, is still free for everyone regardless of immigration or health insurance status.
If you don’t have health insurance or your health insurance doesn’t cover the entire cost of the shot, then the federal government will cover the rest.
Where can I get the COVID-19 booster shot?
You can get a COVID-19 booster at your health provider’s office, pharmacies and state-run walk-in clinics.
State-run walk-in clinics offer both updated boosters and flu shots for those under age 65. You can find a list of upcoming clinics at https://tinyurl.com/2p9wuu2x.
How long do I have to wait between COVID-19 shots?
People ages 18 and older should wait at least two months between boosters after receiving their first booster or second set of their primary dose.
The recommendations are different for those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised or under 18 years old. Check out the CDC’s latest guidance on the issue.
What are the side effects of the COVID-19 booster?
Most of the side effects of the COVID booster are mild and include headache, tiredness, fever and pain at the injection site.
More serious side effects are rare and typically occur in the first fifteen minutes after the shot, during which time you should be sitting with your provider to monitor for more serious reactions.
What if I don’t want to get a bivalent booster shot?
There is a monovalent shot available that contains only the original strain of COVID-19 virus rather than two strains of the virus (in the case the original COVID-19 and the Omicron variant of the virus).
What are my rights when receiving a COVID-19 vaccine?
You don’t need to be a United States citizen or resident of Vermont to get vaccinated. You don’t need to have health insurance or share your social security number or any state identification number including your driver’s license.
For information regarding vaccine equity as it applies to communities of color visit the Vermont Health Equity Initiative’s website.
