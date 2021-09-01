This week, several locations in Franklin County will be the site of back-to-school and pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics.
Anyone age 12 or older can walk-in to the below locations or visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine to make an appointment. You can also call 855-722-7878.
Gov. Phil Scott, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine and Education Secretary Dan French encouraged students and their families to get vaccinated in an Aug. 13 press release.
The vaccines are safe and highly effective at preventing the most serious effects of COVID-19, including against the Delta variant, the release stated.
St. Albans Elementary School
Pfizer first or second dose
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 1, Sept. 22
Missisquoi Valley Union High School
Pfizer first or second dose
9 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 30, Sept. 20, Oct. 11
Bellows Free Academy - Fairfax
Pfizer first or second dose
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 16, Oct .7
Richford Junior/Senior High School
Pfizer first or second dose
2-8 p.m. Sept. 18, Oct. 9
Missisquoi Valley Ambulance Service
Johnson & Johnson single dose
9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 18
Northwestern Medical Center - Urgent Care
Pfizer first or second dose
10 a.m.-2 p.m. every Mon, Wed, Sat.
2-6 p.m. every Tues, Thurs
Vermont Department of Health - St. Albans Local Health Office
27 Federal St., St. Albans State Office Building
First-floor conference room
Pfizer first or second dose, Johnson & Johnson single dose
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. every Tues.
