Doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for injections at a University of Vermont Health Network vaccination clinic at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.

 Ryan Mercer, University of Vermont Health Network

This week, several locations in Franklin County will be the site of back-to-school and pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics. 

Anyone age 12 or older can walk-in to the below locations or visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine to make an appointment. You can also call 855-722-7878.

Gov. Phil Scott, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine and Education Secretary Dan French encouraged students and their families to get vaccinated in an Aug. 13 press release.

The vaccines are safe and highly effective at preventing the most serious effects of COVID-19, including against the Delta variant, the release stated.

St. Albans Elementary School

Pfizer first or second dose

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 1, Sept. 22

Missisquoi Valley Union High School

Pfizer first or second dose

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 30, Sept. 20, Oct. 11

Bellows Free Academy - Fairfax

Pfizer first or second dose

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 16, Oct .7

Richford Junior/Senior High School

Pfizer first or second dose

2-8 p.m. Sept. 18, Oct. 9

Missisquoi Valley Ambulance Service

Johnson & Johnson single dose

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 18

Northwestern Medical Center - Urgent Care

Pfizer first or second dose

10 a.m.-2 p.m. every Mon, Wed, Sat.

2-6 p.m. every Tues, Thurs

Vermont Department of Health - St. Albans Local Health Office

27 Federal St., St. Albans State Office Building

First-floor conference room

Pfizer first or second dose, Johnson & Johnson single dose

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. every Tues.

