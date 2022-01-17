BARRE — Passenger rail service in Vermont is scheduled to continue without change, despite Amtrak announcing on Friday that some routes around the country will be reduced due to staffing impacts from COVID-19 and the highly contagious Omicron variant.
The Vermont Agency of Transportation said Amtrak’s two passenger rail lines in Vermont, the Vermonter (St. Albans to Washington, D.C.) and the Ethan Allen Express (Rutland to New York City), will not be affected by the reduced frequencies of service scheduled to begin elsewhere on Monday, Jan. 17.
