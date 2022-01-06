ST. ALBANS — Three of the five COVID-19 cases in Vermont prisons are now at Northwest State Correctional Facility (NWSCF).
Officials with the Vermont Department of Corrections detected a third case of COVID-19 during intake quarantine Jan. 4 at the St. Albans facility.
The first positive test came back on Monday, after officials conducted an intake quarantine on Jan. 1. The procedure requires that all new entries into the facility are held in quarantine pending three negative COVID tests and a lack of symptoms. The second case was reported on Wednesday.
Statewide, 41 positive staff cases currently exist across six correctional facilities, six field offices and Central Office.
Those with questions on the current situation, such as family and friends, are encouraged to visit https://bit.ly/32XX2Gi.
More information on the Department of Corrections COVID-19 response can be found https://bit.ly/330gZfF.
