BURLINGTON — Green Mountain Transit is officially lifting mask restrictions on-board its transit vehicles and inside transit its facilities.
As GMT awaits further federal guidance, passengers may experience inconsistent enforcement during the next 24 hours.
In an April 19 press release, general manager Jon Moore stated this news still needs to be more broadly communicated with GMT staff and passengers.
Passengers are asked to remain patient and please respect any driver or passenger who still chooses to wear a face covering.
“Thank you all for your continued support and for keeping each other, and our community, safe during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he stated.
