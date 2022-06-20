ST. ALBANS — The State of Vermont is closing all state-run COVID-19 testing centers, including the one run by Northwestern Medical Center at Valley Crossroads in St. Albans. The clinic will close on June 25.
The community can still get COVID-19 testing at NMC’s Urgent Care clinics in Georgia and St. Albans. NMC offers both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing during specific hours of the day.
Asymptomatic testing will cost less because only a nurse-visit is required. Symptomatic testing will be billed as a full Urgent Care visit.
Urgent Care offers only PCR testing, and no take-home tests will be available.
More information will be released from NMC in June about the exact hours of testing availability.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.