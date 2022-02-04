ST. ALBANS — Due to decreased demand, Northwestern Medical Center’s vaccination clinic on the first floor of the Cobblestone Health Commons building at 260 Crest Road, is reducing hours and adapting its schedule of operation.
The new hours are as follows:
Wednesdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for adult vaccinations. The pediatric clinic which previously ran from 2- 6 p.m. has been eliminated.
Thursdays: 2-6 p.m. This clinic is for both the pediatric and adult populations, with separate vaccinators used for each group.
Fridays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Adult-only clinic.
Saturdays: 9 a.m. to noon. This clinic is for both the pediatric and adult populations, with separate vaccinators used for each group. Note that this clinic now opens an hour later than previously and is one hour shorter.
It is best to register for vaccinations online, if possible. Walk-in appointments are possible, but can result in a longer wait time because the registration process at time of appointment is time-consuming. People with scheduled appointments will be prioritized ahead of walk-in patients.
Registration is done through the state’s online system at https://vermont.force.com/events/s/selfregistration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.