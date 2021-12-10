ST. ALBANS — Next week, Northwestern Medical Center will change the location of its COVID Resource Center and move testing indoors.
The center’s vaccination clinic will move to the Cobblestone Health Commons building on NMC’s campus, located at 260 Crest Rd. on Wednesday, Dec. 15.
All appointments that were previously scheduled to take place at 27 Fisher Pond Road (Valley Crossroads) will be rescheduled for the new location for Dec. 15 and beyond.
To find the Cobblestone building, enter NMC’s campus on Crest Road and drive past the main hospital building to the back of campus. The Cobblestone building is home to NMC’s Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy services, and vaccinations will happen on the first floor of that building.
The new location offers more privacy as vaccinations will be given in clinical exam rooms, as well as increased parking and a dedicated, on-campus location.
The move of vaccination services also allows NMC to bring COVID-19 testing services indoors for the winter months, enabling the service to continue while keeping staff safe and warm.
NMC’s COVID vaccinations are offered in partnership with the Vermont Department of Health and so any questions can be directed to the VDH at 802-863-7240.
COVID-19 testing to move indoors
On Dec. 15, NMC’s COVID-19 testing services will move indoors at the Valley Crossroads / 27 Fisher Pond Road location.
NMC has offered COVID tests outdoors in the Valley Crossroads drive-thru, but the inclement winter weather means outdoor testing is not feasible.
Starting Wednesday, testing will take place inside the Valley Crossroads building. Here’s what you need to know about the indoor testing process:
When patients arrive for testing, they must call from the parking lot before entering the building. (Calling allows the test kits to be prepared before the appointment)
Once patients call and are checked in, they will be invited inside.
The check-in process will allow for proper social distancing and limited flow inside the building for the safety of patients and staff.
Masks are required inside the building.
Patients who do not have access to a mobile phone can come inside to use an NMC phone to complete their check-in process.
Patients with mobility issues can let the registrar know and NMC staff will use curbside testing for those unable to come inside.
Scheduling an appointment is strongly recommended. Our ability to handle unscheduled patients will be limited.
NMC will do its best to accommodate “walk-in” testing for people who were unable to schedule an appointment. However, our capacity for walk-ins will be much lower than in the past in the first weeks of indoor testing.
Appointments can be made through the Vermont Department of Health at https://vermont.force.com/events/s/login/.
