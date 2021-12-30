Parents of school-aged children are encouraged to take two COVID-19 rapid test kits on Dec. 29 and 30 before school restarts in January.
Parents should register online to pick up a test at a location nearest to their child's school. Students should take their tests 24 hours apart two days before school begins.
Children who have tested negative on both tests and have no COVID-19 symptoms can return to school. Those with symptoms should not return to school no matter the test result.
Children who test positive should follow these instructions.
Test results should be reported to the Vermont Department of Health whether they are positive or negative.
Here are locations in Franklin County where test kits for students can be picked up. The test distribution sites will be open 7-10 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. Dec. 30-31.
275 Elm St., Enosburg
380 Ballard Rd., Georgia
444 Airport Rd., Highgate
680 Lower Newton Road, St. Albans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.