MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott made two announcements on Thursday, Jan. 6 addressing updates to booster shot availability for youth and a partnership with the National Institute of Health to increase COVID-19 rapid test availability in the state.
“As the nation confronts the highly transmissible Omicron variant, receiving a booster shot is critical, offering maximum protection and limiting disruptions we know the variant will cause,” he said in a statement.
Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine, said the more kids who receive their booster shots, the safer and healthier they will be.
“I ask parents and caregivers to get their children boosted as soon as possible, to make sure they are fully protected against COVID-19,” Dr. Levine said. “This is how we can protect our children and each other and give them the chance to stay in school and just enjoy being kids.”
Booster shot availability extended to youth aged 12-15
The state of Vermont has opened registration for COVID-19 booster shots to youth aged 12-15. The state’s announcement comes in response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Wednesday approval of booster shots for the age group.
Like all other age groups, including youth aged 16-17, youth aged 12-15 can receive a booster shot as early as five months after their second dose.
Vermonters seeking a booster shot can opt to get a Moderna or Pfizer shot. To schedule an appointment at a state-run clinic call 855-722-7878 or visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine.
Vermonters can also contact their health care provider or a local pharmacy to check about booster availability and scheduling, including: Costco, CVS, Hannaford, Kinney Drugs, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaw’s, Walgreens, and Walmart.
Partnership with NIH to allow online ordering and delivery of 500,000 rapid COVID-19 tests
Scott also announced that starting Jan. 10 the State of Vermont will use a pilot program developed by the National Institutes of Health to deliver 500,000 COVID-19 rapid tests for free.
The pilot program will send rapid tests into communities and help state officials access a model of ordering tests online.
The pilot program is in addition to a system that President Joe Biden said the federal government will use to make rapid tests more available later in January.
“As with every new program, there are going to be unanticipated challenges, the number of kits each household can order will be limited, it could take up to a week for them to be delivered, and we expect that they will go very, very quickly,” Scott stated.
Vermonters will need to provide their name and address to order the tests which will be kept private. No other personal information is needed.
Tests are expected to go quickly, so people who want them should plan ahead, Human Services Secretary Jenney Samuelson stated in a press release.
The state plans to announce additional details for how to order the tests this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.