Vermonters will be able to receive newly approved COVID-19 vaccine booster shots starting today. The updated boosters are designed to be a match for the BA.5 Omicron variant currently affecting most people.
Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended use of the new vaccine booster doses. That action came after authorization for use by the Food and Drug Administration and a unanimous recommendation by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.
There are two types of the new boosters, which are known as bivalent — meaning they cover both the original SARS-CoV2 virus and the more recent Omicron (BA.5) variant. The Pfizer booster is for people ages 12 and older, while Moderna’s is authorized for those 18 years of age and older.
Eligible individuals may choose either the Pfizer or Moderna bivalent booster, regardless of which primary series vaccine or original booster dose they received.
In order to receive either of the new boosters, you must have completed your primary vaccination series (two doses of Pfizer or Moderna, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson). Individuals who have recently received Novavax are not yet eligible for any booster at this time.
The booster vaccine will be available starting Sept. 7 at limited walk-in only clinics listed on the Health Department website. For more information, visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine.
Flu shots will also be available at many of the clinics, except for the high dose vaccine for older individuals. People can go to a pharmacy or contact their provider for the high dose flu vaccine.
As the new booster shot becomes more widely available over the next few weeks, Vermonters will be able to get it from their provider, a pharmacy, or wherever they would normally get vaccinated.
