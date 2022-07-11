Children between the ages of 6 months and 4 years are now eligible to receive vaccinations for COVID-19.
On June 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended a two-dose vaccine for the nation’s youngest children. There are about 26,000 children between the ages of 6 months through 4 years old in Vermont.
Children in this age group can receive the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in two doses that are three weeks apart, followed by a third dose at least two months later, or the Moderna vaccine in two doses four weeks apart.
While these vaccines are new, scientists have been studying related viruses for decades, which helps ensure their safety, according to the Vermont Department of Health.
The primary function of the vaccine is to prevent hospitalizations and deaths, although children can still catch the virus while vaccinated.
The Pfizer vaccine was found to be 80.3% effective in preventing infections in children under 5 who had symptoms of the virus and The Moderna vaccine was 51% in preventing infection in children with no symptoms, according to the Vermont Department of Health.
“Pediatricians are a trusted resource for parents, and they can answer questions and provide a familiar, comfortable setting for children to be vaccinated,” Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine stated in a press release.
Children can receive the vaccine from their pediatrician, or the Moderna vaccine is being offered at the following state-run clinics in Chittenden and Franklin Counties:
- 120 1st Street, Swanton: 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Friday, July 15, Wednesday, July 20 and Thursday, July 28
- 155 Dorset Street,University Mall, South Burlington: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13 and Monday, July 18
- 275 Northgate Road, North Gate Apartments, Burlington: 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13
- 294 N Winooski Ave. #111,ONE Arts Community Center, Burlington: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, July 16 and Saturday, July 23
- 14 Heineberg Road, Heineberg Community Senior Center, Burlington: Noon-4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19
For more information about the vaccines safety and effectiveness, visit healthvermont.gov/covid-19/vaccine/vaccines-children.
