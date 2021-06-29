Monday, June 21
2:27 a.m. Suspicious vehicle with lights turning on and off on Kellogg Road
10:38 a.m. Fraudulent activity on a credit card reported on Maquam Shore Road
10:56 a.m. Camera located on Edward Street and turned in to police department
1:40 p.m. People requesting to tent in front yards on Murray Drive
3:11 p.m. Issue with phone company on Lower Welden Street
3:56 p.m. Issue with a neighbor on North Elm Street
4:33 p.m. Jewelry located on Congress Street
5:47 p.m. Man taking picture of a building on Swanton Road
5:51 p.m. Man asking passersby about drugs on Federal Street and Lake Street
6 p.m. Intoxicated man brought to Northwest State Correctional Facility for detox
Tuesday, June 22
8:35 a.m. Erratic operation, speeding and inability to maintain lane reported on Lake Street
10:38 a.m. Nicholas Hale, 23, of St. Albans arrested for violation of conditions of release on Diamond Street
11:34 a.m. Vehicle hit with shopping cart on Lincoln Avenue and Rugg Street
1:38 p.m. Phone stole on Swanton Road
5:29 p.m. Cat hit by vehicle on Lower Welden Street
5:36 p.m. Vehicle was in door yard when resident arrived home on Lower Newton Road
6:18 p.m. Someone appeared to be in a residence on French Hill Road when caller was not home
8:58 p.m. Man soliciting money on Lake Street
Wednesday, June 23
1:33 a.m. Kyle Mosher, 30, of Winooski arrested for domestic assault on Marie Lane
4:20 a.m. Vehicle on private property on Brigham Road and Lake Road
5:15 a.m. Suspicious phone call on Maquam Shore Road
5:52 a.m. Cow in roadway on County Road and Lower Newton Road
12:17 p.m. Vehicle stuck in a ditch on Lake Road near the Bay Store
12:24 p.m. Dogs left in vehicle with windows up on Swanton Road
1 p.m. Caller believes someone was in their house while they were sleeping on Maple Street
1:15 p.m. Stolen bike reported on Federal Street
2:11 p.m. Phone found on North Main Street, returned to owner
4:28 p.m. Caller harassed by ex-husband on Georgia Shore Road
5:52 p.m. Argument reported on Swanton Road
8:50 p.m. Vehicle alarm sounding on Stebbins Street
10:40 p.m. Dog barking non-stop on Lincoln Avenue and Bishop Street
Thursday, June 24
11:54 a.m. Possible intoxicated operation reported on Fairfield Street
5:46 p.m. Person refused to return vehicle on Spruce Street
6:51 p.m. Motorcycles speeding on North Main Street
7:43 p.m. Possible intoxicated operator on Lake Street
9:48 p.m. Employee harassed by customer on Fairfax Road
Friday, June 25
6:16 p.m. Vehicle speeding on roadway on Russel Street and Lowe Welden Street
7:02 p.m. Neighbor damaged caller’s pool on Lake Street
8:02 p.m. Threats made to caller over the phone on South Main Street
8:52 p.m. Man standing in the road appearing to be intoxicated on North Main Street
Saturday, June 26
12:25 a.m. Men loitering in front of a residence on High Street
2:24 a.m. Man threatened caller on Hampton Lane
12:37 p.m. Family disturbance reported on Crest Road
2:33 p.m. Road rage incident reported on Swanton Road
3:43 p.m. Caller reporting being harassed on Federal Street
3:47 p.m. Man disturbing customers, potentially intoxicated on South Main Street
4:25 p.m. Neighbor calling victim names on South Main Street
8:08 p.m. Man and woman yelling at each other on Bank Street
8:28 p.m. Man appeared unconscious on Maiden Lane
10:59 p.m. Unknown man attempted entry to caller’s apartment on Lake Street
Sunday, June 27
5:05 a.m. Jessie Marshall, 44, of St. Albans arrested on a warrant on Mechanic Street
11:53 a.m. Keys found on Aldis Street, returned to owner
1:04 p.m. Fireworks left in park on North Main Street
3:17 p.m. Motorcycle speeding on North Main Street and Upper Newton Street
3:33 p.m. Person being repeatedly called by person of interest on Parah Drive
3:42 p.m. Vehicle speeding on South Main Street
4:43 p.m. Broken door reported on Fairfield Street
5:58 p.m. Possible intoxicated operator reported at Bay Park
6:57 p.m. Loud motorcycles reported on North Main Street
7:02 p.m. John Meunies, 47, of St. Albans arrested for domestic assault on Burnell Terrace
7:29 p.m. Dog left in hot vehicle on Swanton Road
7:32 p.m. Loud motorcycle speeding on North Main Street
7:59 p.m. Man refusing to leave caller’s property on Federal Street
8:22 p.m. Woman yelling outside on Lake Street
8:57 p.m. Vehicle unable to maintain lane on Fairfield Hill Road
9:53 p.m. Stolen food stamps and debit card reported on Upper Welden Street
11:15 p.m. Loud music reported on Lake Street
