The first COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Vermont nearly three months ago, on Dec. 15, 2020. Since then, what’s been accomplished?
In that time, Vermont has vaccinated 11.6% of its age-16-and-over population. Vermont is currently making its way through the age-75-and-over age band, a phase that began Jan. 25 and was projected to last six weeks.
Here are five other numbers to know about vaccine distribution in Franklin County.
28,503
The total number of Vermonters who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of 9 a.m. Feb. 9. These individuals received either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine.
Currently, certain health care workers and EMS personnel can receive the vaccine, as well as the residents and staff of longterm care facilities and Vermonters aged 75 and older.
3,942
The number of people in Franklin County who have received at least one dose of the vaccine. This number equates to 9.9% of the county’s age-16-and-older population.
29.3%
The percentage of people age 75 and older in Franklin County who have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Franklin County residents in this age category can register to receive a shot at a Vermont Department of Health clinic in St. Albans, Enosburg Falls or Swanton. Vaccination appointments are also available at Northwestern Medical Center or Kinney Drugs in St. Albans.
13.5%
The percentage of women in Franklin County who have received at least one dose of the vaccine. 6.3% of men have been vaccinated.
Overall, more women in Vermont have received the vaccine than men. This follows a national trend — 59.6% of people currently vaccinated in the U.S. are women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
9,518,015
The number of people in the U.S. who have received both doses of the vaccine as of 6 a.m. Feb. 8, according to the CDC.
