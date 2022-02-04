ST. ALBANS — The Vermont Department of Corrections detected nine additional incarcerated individual cases of COVID-19 through testing at Northwest State Correctional Facility (NWSCF) in St. Albans.
The outbreak at NWSCF began on Jan. 30, when department testing uncovered the first positive COVID-19 case. Vermont DOC conducted near daily testing at NWSCF since Jan. 30.
The nine new positive individuals at NWSCF resided in the same general population unit as three existing positive cases. Contact tracing and follow-up testing continues. The entire facility remains on full lockdown to prevent further spread of the virus.
As of Friday morning, 21 incarcerated individuals are COVID-positive across five Vermont facilities. Statewide, there are 25 COVID-positive staff cases across six correctional facilities and three field offices.
Families and friends of incarcerated individuals are encouraged to reach out to the Vermont DOC Office of Constituency Services with questions: https://doc.vermont.gov/information-inmate-families-and-friends. Click here for the direct link to the online Friends and Family portal.
Updates and data on the COVID-19 response in Vermont’s correctional facilities can be found at https://doc.vermont.gov/covid-19-information-page. Prior press updates can be found at https://doc.vermont.gov/content/press-releases.
