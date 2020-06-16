ST. ALBANS CITY – The spread of COVID-19 in Franklin County remains slow in the wake of the disease’s state-reported April peak, with figures from Vermont’s health department showing few new cases of the disease in Northwest Vermont.
As of the state’s latest update on Monday, most towns in Franklin and Grand Isle counties were shown to have at least one known case of COVID-19 reported since the pandemic’s beginning in March.
Franklin County also remains one of only two counties in Vermont to see more than 100 cases of COVID-19 reported since the pandemic’s beginning, with the state’s health department confirming 102 cases having been observed in the county.
Five deaths in total have been attributed to the disease in Franklin County and no deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in neighboring Grand Isle County.
In early May, the Messenger reported there being only 99 known cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County and four known cases in Grand Isle County.
The health department had already reported five having died due to COVID-19 in Franklin County at the time.
Nearly half of the cases reported in Franklin County could be attributed to an outbreak of COVID-19 among staff and inmates at the Northwest State Correctional Facility (NWSCF) in St. Albans Town, where 45 inmates and 18 staff in total had tested positive for the disease amid facility-wide testing.
A health department spokesperson previously told the Messenger cases among NWSCF’s inmates would be listed among the population of St. Albans Town in the state’s town-level reporting, where only 45 cases have been reported in total since the pandemic’s beginning.
The Department of Corrections (DOC) is reporting that every inmate who previously tested positive for COVID-19 have now recovered from the disease. Facility wide testing at Vermont’s other jails have found no new cases of COVID-19, according to a recent DOC release.
Outside of St. Albans Town, only Enosburgh, St. Albans City and Swanton have had enough cases for the health department to safely report a total caseload of COVID-19 without risking violations of state and federal patient privacy laws.
Cases of COVID-19 have also been reported in the towns of Bakersfield, Fairfax, Fairfield, Franklin, Highgate and Richford, as well as the Grand Isle County towns of Grand Isle, Isle La Motte, North Hero and South Hero.
In places with fewer than five known cases of COVID-19, the state has only reported there being a presence of the disease.
Health officials have hesitated to provide exact numbers of cases in those communities out of fear that the information could be used to more easily identify those who had the disease, potentially running afoul of both Vermont and federal patient privacy laws.
State officials have reported there being 20 cases of COVID-19 in St. Albans City since the pandemic’s beginning. There have also been eight known cases of COVID-19 in Swanton and six known cases attributed to Enosburgh.
A health department spokesperson previously told the Messenger the department’s town-level reporting is based off addresses and information that were either self-reported in interviews with patients or through lab reports during case investigations.
While most reports reflected reported personal addresses, the spokesperson also said it was possible that an individual may have reported their mailing address instead, which might mean a case of COVID-19 in one community could be attributed to another.
COVID-19 is an easily transmitted respiratory disease typically resulting in only mild or moderate illness. The disease can, however, result in severe and potentially life-threatening symptoms in some cases.
In total, more than 1,100 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Vermont since the disease was first observed in the Green Mountain State in March.
Aside from a recent spike in statewide cases attributed to an outbreak of the disease in Chittenden County, the state has rarely reported more than a handful of confirmed cases every day since April, when officials suggested Vermont had seen the peak of COVID-19’s spread.
Since then, officials have reported COVID-19’s spread remaining within Vermont’s “guardrails” as the state continues lifting restrictions previously closing most public spaces and businesses in order to control COVID-19’s spread and keep the disease’s spread within the state health care system’s capacity.
Since March, 55 have died in Vermont due to complications of the disease, with no new deaths attributed to COVID-19 in more than two weeks as of Tuesday afternoon.
According to the health department, 912 have recovered from COVID-19 in Vermont since the disease’s first diagnosis in the Green Mountain State.
Officials have attributed the disease’s slow growth in Vermont – and Vermont’s avoiding of what officials projected to be a “worst-case scenario” – to residents’ reported compliance with social distancing mandates and public health advice.