ST. ALBANS – Updated statistics from the Vermont health department now show most communities in Franklin County had at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 among their residents since the beginning of the pandemic in March.
As of Friday, when the state’s town-by-town reporting map was last updated, the Northwest State Correctional Facility (NWSCF), whose positive cases among inmates are now attributed to St. Albans Town, remained the centerpiece of the county’s experience with COVID-19.
With 38 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of the map’s latest update, the St. Albans prison accounted for more than a third of all known cases of COVID-19 reported in Franklin County since March.
Vermont’s Dept. of Corrections has since announced that further facility-wide testing within NWSCF found seven more inmates had tested positive for COVID-19. Those inmates have now been transferred to the department’s quarantine site at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Outside of the prison, the Vermont health department reports there being no cases of COVID-19 in St. Albans Town.
According to the health department, St. Albans City still remains the Franklin County community with the most known cases of COVID-19, with health officials still reporting 19 known cases among residents within the city since March.
Outside of St. Albans City, Swanton and Enosburgh both have enough known cases for the state to report an exact number without a risk of possibly violating federal or state laws protecting patients’ privacy, according to the health department.
Per the department’s updated reporting, there have been seven reported cases of COVID-19 in Swanton and six reported cases in Enosburgh since the outbreak began in March.
There were no reported cases of COVID-19 in the towns of Berkshire, Fletcher, Georgia, Montgomery and Sheldon, and all other communities have had between one and five diagnosed cases of COVID-19 since the disease was first identified in Vermont in March.
According to a health department spokesperson, the department’s town-by-town reporting is based off addresses and information that were either self-reported in interviews with patients or through lab reports during case investigations.
“We rely on the information provided to us,” spokesperson Bennett Truman wrote in an email.
It was possible, according to Truman, that someone may have reported a mailing address rather than a personal address, which might mean a positive case in one community could be attributed to another.
Most, however, according to Truman, reflected reported personal addresses.
Ninety-nine people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Franklin County as of the health department’s latest figures. Five have died due to complications of COVID-19, a severe respiratory disease that, while mild or moderate for most of those diagnosed, can result in life-threatening illness.
In Grand Isle County, where there have only been four cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in all since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, only Grand Isle and Isle La Motte were reported as having an undisclosed number of residents test positive for COVID-19.
The health department reported Monday that 902 cases of COVID-19 had been identified in Vermont since March. Fifty-two Vermonters have died due to complications of the respiratory disease.