ST. ALBANS — On July 9, residents of Franklin County are invited to a virtual COVID-19 Recovery Forum from 6:30-8:30 p.m. to share challenges, ideas, and strategies for community response, economic recovery, and long-term resilience and renewal.
The forum is the first of a series hosted by the Local Support and Community Action Team of the Governor’s Economic Recovery Task Force. Forums will be held in each county across the state over the next several months. The Action Team was convened in mid-April as part of the Economic Mitigation and Recovery Task Force and charged by Governor Scott with identifying and replicating regional and community recovery initiatives and uncovering gaps in recovery efforts to ensure equitable distribution of resources, especially in rural areas and underserved populations.
The virtual forums will bring together residents from across the region to discuss challenges and ideas for community response and equitable economic recovery, connect to others working to respond and recover, and meet with a “Visiting Team” of state, federal, business, and non-profit leaders who will share recovery strategies from across the state and ideas for resources and support.
Participants are all invited to join a brief opening session and then breakout into their choice of one of 4 discussion topics chosen by a steering committee of leaders from the region.
Franklin County COVID-19 Recovery Forum Agenda:
6:30pm - Opening Session
6:40pm – Breakouts
• Supporting Municipalities in Recovery
• Overcoming Isolation and Building Community Connection
• Advancing Telecommunications Access & Affordability
• Supporting Franklin County Businesses
8:10pm - Closing Session
The Recovery Visit Forums are being coordinated and facilitated by the Vermont Council on Rural Development (VCRD), in partnership with local and regional partners including the Northwest Regional Planning Commission. VCRD is a non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to the advancement of Vermont communities. In the past 20 years, they have worked with over 75 communities throughout Vermont to bring residents together through their facilitated and structured process to share ideas and move toward common solutions.
Catherine Dimitruk, Executive Director of the Northwest Regional Planning Commission and member of the Action Team says, “These community forums will be an opportunity to share ideas about the future of Franklin County and how we can work together to recover and thrive in the coming months and years. It’s important for us to hear from people with different ideas and experiences – we hope you will participate and tell us what you’re thinking.”
All are welcome and encouraged to join the forum discussions. To learn more about the forums and to register visit www.vtrural.org/recovery or contact info@vtrural.org or 802-223-6091 with questions or for registration assistance.