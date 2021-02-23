ST. ALBANS — The Vermont Department of Health is hosting a pop-up testing event this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the American Legion at 100 Parah Drive in St. Albans due to rising cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, according to a release.
“Specifically, cases were still rising in Swanton, as well as Highgate and Bakersfield this week,” said Erin Creley, public health services district director for the St. Albans Local Health Office. “We do not believe the situations in these three towns are linked.”
While walk-ins are welcome, authorities said registering for the testing beforehand is recommended. Those interested can do so at https://vermont.force.com/events/s/search-events.
