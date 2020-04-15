ST. ALBANS — State legislative analysts predict a serious hole in the Vermont education fund as a side-effect of COVID-19 that could throw next fiscal year’s school budgets into disarray. As of April 9, the fund is projected to close the current fiscal year with a $39.5 million deficit—a number that could continue to grow if deferred taxes are not remitted to the state.
Analysts point to the loss of employment, business closures and the drop in consumer spending in response to stay-at-home directives as the main factors causing state revenues to fall. Consumption taxes dedicated to the education fund are expected to drop significantly, $88.7 million below what was forecast in January for the current fiscal year.
Most school districts passed their budgets for the next fiscal year in early March before the novel coronavirus hit Vermont, increasing education spending by $73 million over the current fiscal year.
State legislators are currently ruminating over some education bills that could affect voting and spending. Until then, should a school budget not be approved before July 1—the start of the fiscal year—districts are able to move forward with 87 percent of the previous year’s budget until a new budget is approved.
The federal stimulus bill passed on March 27 allocates $31 million for Vermont’s Elementary and Secondary Education Emergency Relief Fund, 90 percent of which will be paid directly to Supervisory Unions and bypass the education fund.