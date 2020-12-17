SWANTON – Several schools in Franklin County have reported recent cases of COVID-19, prompting at least one school to transition to remote learning until after the holidays.
According to the Vermont Department of Health, three individuals connected to Swanton Schools and one connected to the Franklin Central School had tested positive for COVID-19 and were considered active cases as of Sunday.
In an email sent to the Messenger Thursday morning, Missisquoi Valley School District (MVSD) Superintendent Julie Regimbal said the Swanton Schools community now had five cases of COVID-19 reported in the past 10 days, prompting the full school’s transition to remote learning.
According to Regimbal, Vermont’s health department told the school district its cases did not constitute an outbreak of COVID-19, but because subsequent contact tracing had led a significant number of staff members to quarantine, the elementary school had to transition to remote learning.
“It really was due to the numbers of close contacts and the positions they were in,” Regimbal told the Messenger. “That resulted in our inability to follow [Vermont’s] Strong and Healthy Start Guidelines or adequately staff our learning programs.”
In a letter to parents, Regimbal said those identified as having had close contact with people in the school testing positive for COVID-19 were notified and were following Vermont Department of Health guidelines for quarantine.
The decision about when in-person learning would resume at the school will be made “in the coming weeks,” Regimbal said.
Meanwhile, after Franklin Central School reported its first case of COVID-19, school officials agreed to temporarily transition a class to remote learning, according to Regimbal.
“Franklin only had to have one classroom go remote and students and staff quarantine,” Regimbal said. “It was their first case where an individual was infectious at school.”
MVSD’s two other schools – Highgate Elementary School and the Missisquoi Valley Union High School – are yet to have any cases of COVID-19 reported as of Thursday afternoon.
MISSISQUOI VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT, 12-13-2020
|SCHOOL
|CASES REPORTED IN PAST 7-DAYS
|TOTAL CASES
|Franklin Central School
|1
|1
|Highgate Elementary School
|0
|0
|Missisquoi Valley Union High School
|0
|0
|Swanton Schools
|3*
|3*
Maple Run Unified School District
As of the health department’s most recent update, two cases of COVID-19 were then considered active within the district’s high school, Bellows Free Academy – St. Albans.
In a social media post referencing at least one active case within the school’s community, Bellows Free Academy – St. Albans Principal Brett Blanchard, along with Northwest Career and Technical Center Director Leann Wright, said the individual had not been in school for 10 days and was quarantined.
Earlier this week, another post from Wright said an individual at the Northwest Career and Technical Center tested positive for COVID-19 and that close contact had been notified.
“Should there be additional information that needs sharing, I will be sure to do so,” Wright wrote in her post.
Another case was considered active at the St. Albans City School, where, according to a message from the school’s principal and assistant principal, all close contacts were identified, tested or quarantined, and were now back.
While cases have been previously reported in the district’s two other schools – the St. Albans Town Educational Center and the Fairfield Center School – neither school had a case considered active as of the health department’s latest round-up.
MAPLE RUN UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, 12-13-2020
|SCHOOL
|CASES REPORTED IN PAST 7-DAYS
|TOTAL CASES
|Bellows Free Academy - St. Albans
|2
|4
|Fairfield Center School
|0
|1
|Northwest Career and Technical Center
|0*
|0*
|St. Albans City School
|1
|4
|St. Albans Town Educational Center
|0
|1
Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union
While four schools within the Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union (FNESU) had reportedly seen COVID-19 cases in recent weeks – Berkshire Elementary School, the Cold Hollow Career Center and Enosburgh’s elementary and high schools – no cases were considered active as of Sunday.
After several people connected to Enosburgh’s elementary and high school, and the Cold Hollow Career Center, tested positive for COVID-19, the supervisory union as a whole had tightened some restrictions regarding student movement in its buildings and closed schools’ congregate areas.
FRANKLIN NORTHEAST SUPERVISORY UNION, 12-13-2020
|SCHOOL
|CASES REPORTED IN PAST 7-DAYS
|TOTAL CASES
|Bakersfield School
|0
|0
|Berkshire Elementary School
|0
|1
|Cold Hollow Career Center
|0
|2
|Enosburg Falls Elementary School
|0
|1
|Enosburg Falls High School
|0
|1
|Montgomery Elementary School
|0
|0
|Richford Elementary School
|0
|0
|Richford Jr./Sr. High School
|0
|0
|Sheldon Elementary School
|0
|0
Franklin West Supervisory Union
Schools within the Georgia-headquartered supervisory union did not have any cases of COVID-19 considered active within their respective school communities as of the health department’s most recent update.
Only two cases in total have occurred within Franklin West Supervisory Union’s schools and, according to a November interview with superintendent Jim Tager, both individuals had recovered.
FRANKLIN WEST SUPERVISORY UNION, 12-13-2020
|SCHOOL
|CASES REPORTED IN PAST 7-DAYS
|TOTAL CASES
|Bellows Free Academy - Fairfax (Elementary)
|0
|0
|Bellows Free Academy - Fairfax (Middle/High)
|0
|2
|Fletcher Elementary School
|0
|0
|Georgia Elementary and Middle School
|0
|0
Following Vermont’s public schools’ reopening in September, 195 students and staff members in Vermont’s schools have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to health officials, with the exception of a few cases, most of those testing positive for COVID-19 within Vermont schools are believed to have contracted the virus from the wider community.
Editor’s note: Some schools have had additional cases reported following the Vermont health department’s most recent update on Sunday, Dec. 13.
